Vermont says COVID utility relief program seeking applicants

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials say less than half of an $8 million COVID-19 pandemic relief program for people and small businesses behind on their utility bills has been used.

Riley Allen of the Department of Public Service says the state has six weeks left to spend the full amount. The Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program can help with past-due bills to keep the lights on, water flowing, and heat running as winter approaches. Allen estimates that the total amount of unpaid bills in the state is much larger than what’s been awarded so far.

The money has to be spent by Nov. 30. Now previous recipients are eligible to receive additional funding.

