Vermont ski resorts release tentative reopening dates; still waiting on state’s guidance

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though Vermont ski resort owners are waiting on official guidance from state officials, they’re making their own plans.

You can expect some version of the following rules to be active at all the mountains:

Killington plans to open November 14. According to their website, employees will be getting temperature checks and health screenings and out-of-state visitors are urged to follow travel restrictions.

Stowe plans to open November 20. Reservations will be required, and pass holders will get priority access.

Okemo plans to open November 21. The resort has been re-worked to allow for physical distancing.

Lastly, Sugarbush plans to open November 21. Different groups of guests will not be forced to sit together, and they won’t have a singles line.

Again, those are just some of the rules at each mountain.

