Why did the steer cross the highway?

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police got some large animal wrangling practice Wednesday morning after a steer wandered out on Interstate 91 in Newbury.

Troopers say “Willie” escaped from his enclosure and wandered out into both the northbound and southbound lanes. They got in touch with the owners and the one-year-old was eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence back to greener pastures.

No one was hurt, but traffic was slowed while troopers directed vehicles.

