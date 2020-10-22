Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lingering clouds will lift north Thursday night and provide us with some breaks of sun once again by Friday. Breezy southerly winds will help temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon, with a few spots close to 70 degrees.

Enjoy the warmer weather while you can. Clouds will quickly thicken up once again on Friday night with showers likely during the day on Saturday. Behind the cold front, much colder air will head our way by Sunday with highs only in the mid 40s. Our next weather system heads our way on Sunday night with the chance for some wet snow late Sunday night and into early Monday. Rain will be likely through most of Monday and into mid week.

It will be chilly and unsettled through most of next week. We’re likely to see more clouds and highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Your Thursday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Decent today. Warm & windy Friday. Turning colder over the weekend.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warm & breezy today with showers & thunderstorms, especially later in the day.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue for one more day on Wednesday.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Showers, breezy through Wednesday.