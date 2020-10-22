BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lingering clouds will lift north Thursday night and provide us with some breaks of sun once again by Friday. Breezy southerly winds will help temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon, with a few spots close to 70 degrees.

Enjoy the warmer weather while you can. Clouds will quickly thicken up once again on Friday night with showers likely during the day on Saturday. Behind the cold front, much colder air will head our way by Sunday with highs only in the mid 40s. Our next weather system heads our way on Sunday night with the chance for some wet snow late Sunday night and into early Monday. Rain will be likely through most of Monday and into mid week.

It will be chilly and unsettled through most of next week. We’re likely to see more clouds and highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

