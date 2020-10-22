BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a pretty wet start to the week, things are looking up for today. It won’t be perfect, but we’ve got a pretty decent day to look forward to, before it turns more active again heading into the weekend.

A bubble of high pressure will give us some sunshine today, but it will be mixed with occasional clouds. There is a slight chance for a passing shower, but most of us, by far, will be staying dry.

Overnight, the wind will start to pick up out of the SSE. Temperatures will rise a bit by Friday morning. Then Friday will be a breezy day, but warmer, under partly sunny skies.

A fast-moving cold front will come through early on Saturday with a little bit of rain. Once the front goes by, winds will shift around from the south to the northwest, which will usher in colder air for the rest of the day. We will start clearing out later on Saturday. It will be cold on Saturday night with lows in the 30s, and even the upper 20s in the colder pockets.

Sunday will be a nice day with lots of sunshine, but it will remain on the chilly side. And Sunday night will be another cold one.

A frontal system will be moving in on Monday with some pretty good rain, but with that cold air in place from Sunday night, that rain may first start out as a wintry mix early Monday, especially in our north-central/northeastern locations.

Showers will linger into Tuesday, and another clipper system may bring more rain showers on Wednesday.

So, today looks like the MAX Advantage day to get outdoors. Sunday will be nice, too, but you’ll need to do some extra bundling up. -Gary

