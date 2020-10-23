Analysis: Trump and Biden go head to head in final presidential debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With new measures in place to keep order, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head at Belmont University in Tennesse. Their aim was to sway undecided voters less than two weeks from election day.

To give us perspective on the debate Political Analyst Matt Dickinson explains the biggest takeaways. You can click the video above to listen to the interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.