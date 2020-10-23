Advertisement

Analysis: Trump and Biden go head to head in final presidential debate

By Céline McArthur
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With new measures in place to keep order, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head at Belmont University in Tennesse. Their aim was to sway undecided voters less than two weeks from election day.

To give us perspective on the debate Political Analyst Matt Dickinson explains the biggest takeaways. You can click the video above to listen to the interview.

