Ash-tree killing pest detected in Chittenden County

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A pest that has killed millions of the country’s ash trees is spreading in Vermont and has been detected for the first time in Chittenden County.

The Agency of Agriculture says the emerald ash borer was detected in Richmond. The beetle was first found in Vermont in 2018. The agency said Friday that it has also been detected in Shaftsbury, which expands the area infested in Bennington County, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The state has recommended steps to slow the spread in the following communities that are within five miles of the infested areas: Arlington, Bolton, Essex, Glastenbury, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho, Richmond, Shaftsbury, Shelburne, South Burlington, Sunderland and Williston.

