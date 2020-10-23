Defund police movement moves to Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The defund police movement has spread to Lebanon, New Hampshire. The campaign is called “Care Not Cops” but it is similar to the national movement taking place in communities across the country.

The Upper Valley Democratic Socialists of America are getting the word out about their proposal, which they will present to the Lebanon City Council at a public meeting next month. The group wants to cut the city’s police budget, which is a little more than $6 million, by 50%. They say the money is best served elsewhere, with organizations that focus on substance abuse and mental health, which they say sparks crime.

“What we are asking the city council of Lebanon to do is to actually act proactively to address the root causes of those issues by providing funding for social services in town,” said Noelle Warinsky of the Upper Valley DSA.

“It’s not necessarily about the name. It’s about the actions, and the actions are reallocating budget funds to the resources that need them,” said Devin Wilkie of the Upper Valley DSA.

“I don’t agree that a 50% budget cut to the Lebanon Police Department is actually going to accomplish what they are hoping for, but I think it is a worthwhile conversation to have about how we can best serve people who are in need,” said Lebanon City Councilor Karen Liot Hill.

Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello issued a statement saying, in part that, “a budget reduction in the amounts being proposed would have a catastrophic result on public safety in Lebanon… This would likely result in significant layoffs and a reduction in services… The reductions would further result in unintended consequences and leave the city, along with its residents and businesses, less secure…”

The meeting is taking place on November 18th. Any action taken by the city would not be implemented until the 2022 budget year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.