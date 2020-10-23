Does Bernie Sanders a spot in a Biden administration?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is Bernie Sanders making a play to be part of Joe Biden’s cabinet if elected? Politico is reporting yes.

They quote an unnamed source who says he’s interested in becoming Labor Secretary or something like it.

Politico reporters say they spoke with two people familiar with conversations between the Sanders and Biden camps.

Sanders wouldn’t confirm it or deny it to them.

WCAX reached out to Sanders and his wife Jane responded and would not state if it’s true or false.

In a statement sent over text, Jane Sanders said:

“The senator has been urging Biden to put progressives in his cabinet, but he is focused on helping Biden win the presidency and winning Democratic control of the Senate now. Any future decisions on Senate chairmanships or potential Cabinet positions will be based on how he believes he can best serve Vermonters and the nation.”

If Biden wins the election and makes Sanders his Labor Secretary, the Vermont Governor would get to appoint someone to take finish Sanders' term in the senate.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.