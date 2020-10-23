Downtown Rutland to do Halloween display instead of parade

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Rutland is turning into a Halloween display after the annual parade gets canceled.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., locals will be hanging decorations in storefronts to celebrate the holiday.

Photos from past Halloweens in the city will also be hung around town to show people the history of the parade.

The parade was canceled because of the pandemic, but city leaders say they hope the storefront showcase will still bring people out to explore.

Related Story:

Rutland’s Downtown Halloween scavenger hunt

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.