Early voting makes presidential election debut in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers are getting to vote early for the first time in a general presidential election. In-person voting starts Saturday at 280 voting locations statewide and will last through Nov. 1.

Voting early could be a popular option for anyone worried about socially distancing on Election Day or possible problems with mail-in voting. New York City’s 88 early voting sites include Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Voting rights advocates hope more New Yorkers will choose to vote early in a year when overall turnout is projected to top two-thirds of 12 million registered voters.

