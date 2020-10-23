Advertisement

Early voting makes presidential election debut in New York

Clinton County Board of Elections works on sending out NYS Absentee Ballot Requests
Clinton County Board of Elections works on sending out NYS Absentee Ballot Requests(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers are getting to vote early for the first time in a general presidential election. In-person voting starts Saturday at 280 voting locations statewide and will last through Nov. 1.

Voting early could be a popular option for anyone worried about socially distancing on Election Day or possible problems with mail-in voting. New York City’s 88 early voting sites include Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Voting rights advocates hope more New Yorkers will choose to vote early in a year when overall turnout is projected to top two-thirds of 12 million registered voters.

