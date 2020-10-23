How do Vt. Catholics feel about Pope’s same-sex endorsement?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Pope Francis has made a groundbreaking endorsement of same-sex civil unions.

In an interview last year for a documentary just released, the pontiff endorses same-sex civil unions. He specifically said, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. No one should be thrown out or be made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”

So how do some Catholics in Vermont, the first state to legalize civil unions in 2009, feel about the endorsement? “It’s certainly a pretty exciting time, in my opinion, to be a Catholic," says Marybeth Lennox-Levins of Rutland. “My wife and I have our daughter here, at Christ the King School where we have been welcomed and we were both raised Catholic and wanted to raise our daughter Catholic and here we are. So, as you can imagine, this is a really exciting announcement for us and for our family. In fact, it’s hard to talk about without becoming emotional."

Lennox-Levins says the school and Father Bernie Bourgeois have been very supportive of her family and shown them nothing but love. “So, this hopefully validates them and helps them feel good about how amazing they have made us feel as a family," says Lennox-Levins.

All opinions shared with WCAX by people associated with the Christ the King Church were positive, but some people did decline to comment. “Today, in the modern world, everything’s changed and we have to all love each other. So, I’m not surprised," says Kathryn Weigers of Rutland.

“It’s valid, it’s honest, it’s grateful and I certainly appreciate his opinion on that,” says Joseph Donohue of Wallingford.

The Vatican is refusing to say if it originally cut the pope’s comments from its own broadcast of the interview and why it is allowing it to be aired now.

