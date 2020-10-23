H.S. playoff scores for Friday, October 23rd
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
FIELD HOCKEY
D-1 Quarterfinals
#1 Bellows Falls 4, #8 Burlington 1
#4 S. Burlington 4, #5 Rice
D-2 Quarterfinals
#1 Mt. Abraham 2, #8 Hartford 1
#4 Woodstock 2, #5 St. Johnsbury 0
D-3 Quarterfinals
#1 Windsor 8, #8 Springfield 0
#2 Stowe 5, #7 Fair Haven 0
