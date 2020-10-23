Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Friday, October 23rd

Highlights from wins by South Burlington and Woodstock
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

FIELD HOCKEY

D-1 Quarterfinals

#1 Bellows Falls 4, #8 Burlington 1

#4 S. Burlington 4, #5 Rice


D-2 Quarterfinals

#1 Mt. Abraham 2, #8 Hartford 1

#4 Woodstock 2, #5 St. Johnsbury 0


D-3 Quarterfinals

#1 Windsor 8, #8 Springfield 0

#2 Stowe 5, #7 Fair Haven 0

