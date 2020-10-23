Keeping a Rutland Halloween tradition alive

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Rutland is hosting a Parade of Windows.

Because of the pandemic, the annual Rutland Halloween Parade is not taking place. It usually brings up to 10,000 celebrators to the downtown area.

This year, groups are decorating business windows with parades-past. Enlarged photographs are being hung along parts of the route.

Folks hope this will keep the spooky spirits high.

“It will be fun to look at because you may find yourself, you may find your kids in them that were ten, fifteen, twenty years ago. We want people to get excited and do that. We’re not letting our Halloween go by without just having fun," said Zip Barnard, an organizer.

There is also a display to honor Norma Montaigne, the creator of the parade’s famous dancing skeletons. She died in August, but organizers are carrying on these plans in her memory.

All decorations will be up through Halloween.

