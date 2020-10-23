Kuster, Negron offer contrasting views on virus response

The coronavirus pandemic and how communities responded dominated a debate between Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Steve Negron.

Kuster said Thursday that the low case numbers in New Hampshire are a credit to residents. Negron criticized limitations put in place as case numbers rose and suggested a spike in mental problems was the result. He insisted students go back to school and that the protection measures going forward should be limited to only the most vulnerable citizens like older Americans.

Kuster focused her arguments on working to expand testing and support a vaccine. Negron also welcomed a vaccine but wouldn’t commit to taking it.

