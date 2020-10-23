Advertisement

Magic pumpkin patch returns for spooky season

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Halloween is right around the corner and things are getting magical in the Lake City. Kelly O’Brien shares a story about a mom and her passion for Halloween.

Karen Donoghue was no stranger to a good time. “She could walk into the room and just brighten it,” said Laurie Gonyea, Donoghue’s best friend. “She always was trying to make someone smile.”

The Plattsburgh native loved her family, loved her friends, and she especially loved Halloween. She and her father started a passion project back in the ’60s carving each pumpkin with love for all in the community to enjoy. They called it the magic pumpkin patch and dedicated it to loved ones lost.

“It was always about remembering and honoring the people that she loved dearest,” said Shayne, Donoghue’s son.

Donoghue lost her fight against breast cancer this past December and to honor her this spooky season, her son and her best friend are breaking out the pumpkin carving sets and getting to work to light up the magic pumpkin patch one last time.

Shayne said his mom would be proud. The yard is bare now, but come next week it will resemble a yard of the past. The patch was known for having hundreds of pumpkins and they are asking the community to donate a carved pumpkin in honor of Karen.

The pumpkins will fill every space serving as a glowing reminder of a woman that could light up any room. “It still brings back a lot of memories and I get to spend time with my family,” Shane said. “What more could you ask for?”

If you want to drop off a pumpkin, call Shayne at (518) 335-5413.

