More hazard pay coming for Vermont essential workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next round of hazard pay grants for essential workers in Vermont is coming, with applications opening Wednesday, October 28.

The grants from the Frontline Employee Hazard Pay Grant Program expands the types of employers who are eligible to include places like pharmacies, grocery stores, and some retail. It now also includes employees who worked for an eligible employer this past spring during the height of the pandemic, but no longer work for that place anymore.

The grants equal $22.5 million and are available on a first-come, first-served basis online.

Applications open on October 28 at 9 a.m. Eligible workers can get between $1200 and $2000.

Employers are encouraged to attend a webinar on Monday, October 26 at 3 p.m. to learn more about the program. A link to the webinar can be found on the Hazard Pay Grant Program website.

