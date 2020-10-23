Advertisement

Mount Washington Observatory to close North Conway museum

Mt. Washington summit
Mt. Washington summit(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - The Mount Washington Observatory is closing its museum in North Conway in an effort to focus more on its core missions.

The board of trustees of the nonprofit organization has spent recent months evaluating its program offerings to refocus on weather observation and climate research. Officials said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic added a sense of urgency to the need to realign the organization.

While the Weather Discovery Center Museum in North Conway will close, operations at the manned weather station atop Mount Washington continue, including hourly weather observations, virtual educational programs, research and product testing.

