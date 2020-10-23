New chief selected for the Berlin Police Department

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department has a new Chief of Police. James Pontbriand, a detective with the Barre City Police will become the Berlin Chief next month. The town has been searching for a new chief since August, and chose Det. Pontbriand out of twelve other candidates. Pontbriand has never been a police chief before, but he and the town are eager for him to take up the new position.

“We were fortunate yesterday when James, agreed to come on board," said Tom Badowski, interim town administrator for the town of Berlin, "so we’re very excited to have James a part of the town of Berlin family.”

“In the course of my job here as a detective, I have a lot of relationships with some of our community partners," Pontbriand said, "and I think that’s going to be critical in my new position.”

The town expects Pontbriand to begin the job by November 23rd.

