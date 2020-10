BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 16-year-old spayed female cat called Baby.

She loves to get snuggles, and attention, and lots and lots of pets. Triana Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more about this special lady.

You can visit the Chittenden County Humane Society for more information.

