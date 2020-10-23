Advertisement

Plans for UVM hockey & skiing this winter

Hockey East expected to announce plans soon, a college ski season is still under discussion.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The America East Return to Play plan released on Monday lays out plans for three winter sports that are played at the University of Vermont, basketball, indoor track & field, and women’s swimming and diving. But that leaves out the status to two other major winter season sports at UVM, hockey and skiing.

Men’s and women’s hockey competes in Hockey East. UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman tells Channel Three Sports that he expects Hockey East to announce its plans for this season soon, anticipating that it will feature a league-only schedule with a starting date around Thanksgiving.

Skiing is less locked down. UVM competes on the eastern (EISA) circuit. Schulman says discussion are ongoing about what a college ski season may look like this winter. Skiing is an outdoor sport, but also features upwards of a dozen schools competing on the weekly carnival circuit. Plus, one of the top eastern programs, Middlebury, traditionally hosts the Eastern Championships and was set to host the NCAAs this winter, but the Panthers will not be competing this season.

Could UVM, which hosted the NCAA Championships in 2019, step in the host again? Schulman says those discussions have not happened, as the focus right now is on trying to come up with some sort of plan for the season as a whole.

“We are working closely with the various mountains and our colleagues around the eastern skiing circuit to identify a path forward for carnivals and some modified eastern collegiate circuit.”, says Schulman. “The entire college skiing community is trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the NCAA championships. We have not been asked yet if we would consider hosting it. Obviously, the event is something that is really important to us. Like everybody on the collegiate circuit, we want to make sure the NCAA championships happen in a safe and responsible way, but we haven’t been asked to host it at this point.”

