Pop-up tasting held at the Winooski Beverage Warehouse

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A taste of normalcy, and beer. That’s what people were looking for at a pop-up tasting event in Winooski on Thursday. The Beverage Warehouse held its second beer tasting event during the pandemic, keeping in mind the proper safety protocols for staff and visitors. Beer and Wine Manager, Marc Gelsomino, says sales have been in-line with last year’s numbers, and they’re holding the pop-up events to help out Vermont brewers and pique new interest in their products.

“You block off enough space, you make sure that people are keeping their distance, you see the cones out there so people know where to stand and that kind of thing, it’s a simple procedure,” Gelsomino said, “People are interested in getting out there and trying/tasting things that are new products to us.”

Locals, like Glenn Taulton of Burlington and Joshua Vann of Winooski, say that they appreciate this event put on by the beverage warehouse because it’s a good change of pace from what they’re used to regarding the pandemic.

“Just having something new and fresh is nice," Taulton said. "And it’s also hopeful for me that things could be getting much better soon.”

“I didn’t know what was going on but, for someone to actually be doing a tasting right now is surprising and exciting,” Vann said, “It’s hopefully a sign that things are going to keep changing for the better; this event is being done in a socially distant way, I feel safe and comfortable and if everybody keeps doing it the way that we’ve been doing it, hopefully, things will get better soon.”

