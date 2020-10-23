Small business loans available for drought relief in Bennington County

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Small businesses loans are available to help after a drought in Bennington County.

The U.S. Small Business Administration just announced Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Bennington County affected by the drought are eligible.

We’re told the reason that specific county is eligible is because of its proximity to Massachusetts, where a disaster declaration is in place.

Local must be submitted by June 16 of 2021.

