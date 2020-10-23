Advertisement

St. Johnsbury prison on lockdown after officer tests positive

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

The prison is now on a full lockdown until the results of contact tracing and mass testing Monday.

Other staff identified as having close contact with the positive individual are quarantining and will be tested.

Any inmates transferred from NECC will follow quarantine protocol upon arrival at next facility.

We’re told the officer was last in the facility October 12.

In total, 23 Vermont DOC staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

