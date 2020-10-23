State leaders to discuss vaccine preparedness plan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m.
We’re told they’ll give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 including new cases.
We will also be learning how the state will be preparing to distribute a vaccine.
Recent cases at schools and colleges will also likely be a topic discussed.
You can watch that press conference live on Channel 3.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.