State leaders to discuss vaccine preparedness plan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m.

We’re told they’ll give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 including new cases.

We will also be learning how the state will be preparing to distribute a vaccine.

Recent cases at schools and colleges will also likely be a topic discussed.

You can watch that press conference live on Channel 3.

