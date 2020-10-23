Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Flying above fall foliage with Armand Messier in St. Albans

Drone's-eye view over St. Albans
Drone's-eye view over St. Albans(Courtesy: Armand Messier)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Along with apple picking, cider doughnuts and pumpkin patches, a new fall tradition for many is enjoying the changing colors from above in the drone videos that flood social media every season.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with Armand Messier with Northern Vermont Aerial Photography, to enjoy the colorful display.

