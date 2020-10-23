Taking advantage of the warm weather

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday may be one of the last warm days of the year and people in Rutland took advantage of it.

Bikers and hikers were hitting the trails at Pine Hill Park all day on Friday. Pine Hill Partnership’s Shelley Lutz says this has been one of the busy spots during the pandemic and days like this bring even more people out.

“The park will be booming. People have been here all day. It’s a Friday afternoon and the parking lot is half full," she said.

“We’re taking advantage and spending a nice day together. Walk the dog together, be outdoors, go eat out on the deck tonight. Drink coffee together. Relax. Just enjoy nature together and meeting people,” said Jen Lafleur of Springfield and Peter Lakatos of Rutland.

The Pine Hill Partnership is anticipating the trails will be heavily used through the winter too, so they may groom more trails than usual.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.