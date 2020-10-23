Teachers say experience isn’t giving them a leg-up this school year

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has upended teaching styles for teachers experienced and new.

Newer teachers don’t know how different it can be while experienced teacher have years of teaching children they can tap into.

WCAX spoke with teachers who have 3 and 30-years of experience and both say this year has been a challenge.

"This year is a lot different just in the aspect of the students aren’t in the school every single day,” said Morgan Young, a health teacher at Colchester Middle School.

Young is in her third year teacher. She says this year so far has been a learning curve, but nothing she wasn’t ready to take on after last spring.

“We learned that it was hard to get students engaged, how to get them on google classroom," said Young.

Being a newer teacher, she says she expected mistakes so adjusting on the fly and re-planning felt organic.

“Being younger and only being in year three, and like every day I’m revising my curriculum and a lesson, I think it’s almost natural," said Young.

And from her perspective, there was never an expectation that it would be flawless.

“Nobody wrote a book about this or like how to do it," said Young.

WCAX also talked with a teacher that had enough experience that she could have written a book, and she says her experience gave her no leg-up against a pandemic.

“I’m not sure my experience or anyone’s experience for that matter benefitted them with this,” said Christine Anderson, a kindergarten teacher at Union Memorial School.

Anderson has more than 30 years of teaching under her belt. She described teaching this year as a team sport.

Where her experience fell short, especially with the technology, her colleagues stepped up.

“I knew I could count on them to teach me the technology and to help me through it," said Anderson.

She says it took her an hour and a half to make an online lesson that will likely take the kids 10 minutes to do. But that won’t stop her, and she, like everyone, is learning and adapting.

“No matter what or how you’re telling us to teach, myself and every person wants to do it their very very best,” said Anderson.

Young says that this year, like any, is a learning experience and will only make her better in the long run.

Anderson also says there have been multiple takeaways from this year and before the year is over, she’ll likely find more.

“And so I’ll take with me, to remember how resilient these kids are. We have grown people who are not leaving masks on, yet we have 5-year-olds who can do it. So I’ll take with me, that you know what, kids can do hard things. This is not terrible, a 5-year-old can do it," said Anderson.

She says that believe it or not, in her teaching career, even with the pandemic, this isn’t the worst year she has ever experienced.

Both, though, are just happy to be doing what they love.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.