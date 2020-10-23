Advertisement

Teachers say experience isn’t giving them a leg-up this school year

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has upended teaching styles for teachers experienced and new.

Newer teachers don’t know how different it can be while experienced teacher have years of teaching children they can tap into.

WCAX spoke with teachers who have 3 and 30-years of experience and both say this year has been a challenge.

"This year is a lot different just in the aspect of the students aren’t in the school every single day,” said Morgan Young, a health teacher at Colchester Middle School.

Young is in her third year teacher. She says this year so far has been a learning curve, but nothing she wasn’t ready to take on after last spring.

“We learned that it was hard to get students engaged, how to get them on google classroom," said Young.

Being a newer teacher, she says she expected mistakes so adjusting on the fly and re-planning felt organic.

“Being younger and only being in year three, and like every day I’m revising my curriculum and a lesson, I think it’s almost natural," said Young.

And from her perspective, there was never an expectation that it would be flawless.

“Nobody wrote a book about this or like how to do it," said Young.

WCAX also talked with a teacher that had enough experience that she could have written a book, and she says her experience gave her no leg-up against a pandemic.

“I’m not sure my experience or anyone’s experience for that matter benefitted them with this,” said Christine Anderson, a kindergarten teacher at Union Memorial School.

Anderson has more than 30 years of teaching under her belt. She described teaching this year as a team sport.

Where her experience fell short, especially with the technology, her colleagues stepped up.

“I knew I could count on them to teach me the technology and to help me through it," said Anderson.

She says it took her an hour and a half to make an online lesson that will likely take the kids 10 minutes to do. But that won’t stop her, and she, like everyone, is learning and adapting.

“No matter what or how you’re telling us to teach, myself and every person wants to do it their very very best,” said Anderson.

Young says that this year, like any, is a learning experience and will only make her better in the long run.

Anderson also says there have been multiple takeaways from this year and before the year is over, she’ll likely find more.

“And so I’ll take with me, to remember how resilient these kids are. We have grown people who are not leaving masks on, yet we have 5-year-olds who can do it. So I’ll take with me, that you know what, kids can do hard things. This is not terrible, a 5-year-old can do it," said Anderson.

She says that believe it or not, in her teaching career, even with the pandemic, this isn’t the worst year she has ever experienced.

Both, though, are just happy to be doing what they love.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Johnsbury prison on lockdown after officer tests positive

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Teachers say experience isn’t giving them a leg-up this school year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended teaching styles for teachers experienced and new.

News

State leaders to discuss vaccine preparedness plan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m.

News

Is Bernie Sanders seeking a spot in the Biden administration?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Is Bernie Sanders making a play to be part of Joe Biden’s cabinet if elected? Politico is reporting yes.

Latest News

News

Is Bernie Sanders seeking a spot in the Biden administration?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jane Sanders isn’t confirming for us whether Senator Bernier Sanders is making a play to be a part of Biden’s cabinet if he’s elected.

News

Vt. author behind prison study that leads to revised CDC guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An author behind a study changing the CDC’s definition of close contact says this serves as an important reminder people need to do what they can to avoid possible COVID-19 exposure.

News

Analysis: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in final presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
With new measures in place to keep order, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head at Belmont University in Tennesse.

News

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Saint Michael’s College officials Thursday reported six new positive COVID cases. With a total now of eight cases, school officials decided to move to all remote classes on campus.

News

New chief selected for the Berlin Police Department

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Berlin Police Deparment has a new Chief of Police

News

Union Elementary School goes to online learning after new COVID case

Updated: 6 hours ago
Union Elementary School goes to online learning after new COVID case