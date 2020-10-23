Trump to return to New Hampshire Sunday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - With just about a week until the election, President Donald Trump is expected to make a return visit to New Hampshire Sunday, one of the so-called swing states critical to his campaign.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday confirmed Trump will be heading to Manchester. Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at a hangar at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the same spot he visited during a rally in late August after his nomination.

Gov. Sununu, a Republican, declined to say whether he will campaign with the president during the visit but said it is likely he will meet with him. Unlike Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, who has said he will not vote for Trump, Sununu has confirmed that he will.

Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016.

Trump has also scheduled weekend rallies in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio.

