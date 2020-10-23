Advertisement

US attorneys tapped to monitor Vt. election integrity



By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will have federal protection for its election process.

United States Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan Friday announced that assistant U.S Attorneys Michael Drescher and Barbara Masterson were appointed as election officers for the state. They will be responsible for the state’s handling of complaints including election fraud and voting concerns and will be prepared to prosecute if necessary. Nolan says they are also working with state and local partners to prevent any election crimes.

“This is not new. We want to ensure the integrity of every election in Vermont and make sure every Vermonter gets to exercise their right to vote and it’s counted fairly,” she said.

Nolan also expects these protective positions will continue into future elections as well.

