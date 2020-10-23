Advertisement

Vermont school-age student to receive free meals through end of year

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermont school-age students 18 and under will continue to be eligible for free school meals through the end of the year.

The program to help meet hunger needs during remote learning this spring was granted a waiver from the USDA. For every meal a school provides, they get a reimbursement from the USDA. Anore Horton with Hunger Free Vermont says that at the start of the pandemic one in 10 people in Vermont were facing hunger. Now, that’s increased to one in 4.

“This is part of the food safety net that is more permanent for Vermonters and for and everyone in the United States. It was there before the pandemic, it’s going to be there after the pandemic,” she said.

Officials say this allows schools to decide how to distribute the meals, including multiple pickups at once or by delivery, which they hope will continue beyond the school year into the summer as well.

The program is separate from the Farmers to Familes Food Box distrubtion.

