Advertisement

Weakened Hurricane Epsilon moves north over Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Epsilon formed in the Atlantic earlier this week.
Hurricane Epsilon formed in the Atlantic earlier this week.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A weakened Hurricane Epsilon moved northward Friday over the Atlantic Ocean, a day after after skirting well east of Bermuda.

Epsilon’s top sustained winds fell Thursday to 85 mph (140 kph), dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The Miami-based center said Epsilon was about 195 miles (314 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Friday as it moved north at 7 mph (11 kph).

Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island.

Gradual weakening of the hurricane was expected into the weekend. But large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days, the hurricane center warned.

Earlier in the week, Epsilon had gained 50 mph (80 kph) in wind speed in just 24 hours to become a major hurricane on Wednesday. That officially qualified it as a rapidly intensifying storm. It was the seventh storm this season to power up so quickly, reaching Category 3 status at one point.

Over the past couple decades, meteorologists have been increasingly worried about storms that blow up from nothing to a whopper, just like Epsilon. Forecasters created an official threshold for this dangerous rapid intensification — a storm gaining 35 mph (56 kph) in wind speed in just 24 hours.

This year’s season has had so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers say experience isn’t giving them a leg-up this school year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended teaching styles for teachers experienced and new.

News

St. Johnsbury prison on lockdown after officer tests positive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Man arrested in Kannapolis, N.C. with van full of guns and explosives allegedly researched killing Joe Biden

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Ochsner
An order filed in federal court earlier this month outlines the plans by a man identified as Alexander Hillel Treisman, who also used the alias Alexander S. Theiss. He is being held on child pornography charges.

News

Teachers say experience isn’t giving them a leg-up this school year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended teaching styles for teachers experienced and new.

National Politics

Man arrested in N.C. allegedly plotted to kill Biden

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
A man was arrested in Kannapolis, N.C., with a van full of guns and explosives with alleged plans to carry out an act of terrorism, including trying to assassinate Joe Biden.

Latest News

News

State leaders to discuss vaccine preparedness plan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m.

National

Consumers plan to spend less this holiday season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Researchers found that on average, people planned to spend a little more than $997 on gifts, food and other necessities for the holidays - $50 less than last year.

News

Is Bernie Sanders seeking a spot in the Biden administration?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Is Bernie Sanders making a play to be part of Joe Biden’s cabinet if elected? Politico is reporting yes.

News

Is Bernie Sanders seeking a spot in the Biden administration?

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jane Sanders isn’t confirming for us whether Senator Bernier Sanders is making a play to be a part of Biden’s cabinet if he’s elected.

National

Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis.