BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an exceptional day on Friday, we’ve got big changes on the way for the weekend. A cold front will bring showers to our region on Saturday morning, with colder temperatures headed our way. Showers will likely wrap up around midday, but temperatures will continue to drop through the afternoon, ending in the upper 40s by Saturday evening.

We’ll see some sunshine return on Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Our next weather system arrives early Monday morning with a brief mix of rain and snow, changing to all rain by sunrise. It will be it a soggy and cool start to the week.

Look for lingering showers on Tuesday with some partial clearing through mid week. Highs will remain a bit below normal through most of the week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

