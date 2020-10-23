BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This last day of the work week will almost feel like summer, with most of us getting well into the 60s for highs, and also a few low 70s.

It will also be quite breezy out of the south, ahead of an approaching cold front coming through the Great Lakes. It will be that brisk south wind that brings in the warmer air. It will stay breezy & warm overnight as the cold front gets closer.

That front will move into northern NY during the pre-dawn hours, and through the Champlain Valley around daybreak. The front will be coming along with a few showers, but they won’t amount to much. The front with the showers will quickly swing through from west to east during the morning, so that by the afternoon, we will be clearing out the skies. But winds will shift from the south to the NW, and that will bring in colder air for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be on the cool side.

A frontal system will be moving in for the start of next week with a round of rain for Monday. That rain may start out as a wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the early morning hours in our northern counties.

It will stay unsettled throughout much of next week, with partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday, with a chance for showers each day.

Take MAX Advantage of the warm temperatures today, because we may not see anything this warm again for a long time. -Gary

