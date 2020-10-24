Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Taking advantage of the warm weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
People in Rutland got outside to enjoy one of the last warm days of the year.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

Latest News

News

How do Vt. Catholics feel about Pope’s same-sex endorsement?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Pope Francis has made a groundbreaking endorsement of same-sex civil unions. So how do some Catholics in Vermont, the first state to legalize civil unions in 2009, feel about the endorsement?

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Flying above fall foliage with Armand Messier in St. Albans

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Pets with Potential: Meet Baby

Updated: 3 hours ago
his week’s Pet with potential is a 16-year-old spayed female cat called Baby.

News

Magic Pumpkin Patch returns for spooky season

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.