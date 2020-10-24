Advertisement

Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Chittenden County

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Emerald Ash Borer has been spotted in Chittenden County for the first time. The first sighting of the invasive species happened in Richmond.

Richmond officials say they’ve only been found in one section on the outskirts of town.

The local conservation commission has been working to track and catalog ash trees within the town limits.

Now that the invasive species has been confirmed, Town Manager Josh Arneson says they’re taking action to save as many trees as possible.

“They’re acting quickly to apply for a grant that will allow them to treat some trees in the town center,” Arneson said. “It will also remove and replace some of the other trees.”

Arneson says the town expects the invasive species to spread despite their efforts, but they will do what they can to stop or limit the spread.

