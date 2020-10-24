Much colder temperatures on the way.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will usher in much colder temperatures this afternoon...plummeting into the 40s with blustery northwest winds. Sunday will be a quiet day, though chilly, with highs only in the mid 40s.

The workweek will start with rain on Monday. It may briefly begin as snow, but little or no accumulation is expected as it quickly changes to rain. The rain will move out Monday night, but another system will bring the chance for showers in the southern half of the region on Tuesday.

Quiet weather is in store for the latter half of the week, with partly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will remain rather cool, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

