Newport Police Department warns Vermonters to be wary of scams

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - October is National Crime Prevention Month, and the officers at Newport Police Department are warning Vermonters to keep an eye out for scams.

NPD says according to the Federal Trade Commission, people lost $1.9 billion to fraud last year, but they’re offering some tips on how to keep you and your money safe moving forward.

Police recommend not taking calls from unknown numbers, and remember that caller IDs can be inaccurate.

Remember that real telemarketers are required by law to say that they are making a sales call, identifying their name and the product.

Callers who talk quickly and pressure you to make a decision, or offer you a free gift, are likely not legitimate

These scams can come from people claiming to be the IRS, sweepstakes, or utility companies... to name a few.

But the best thing to do is practice some common-sense skepticism.

“The best practice is don’t give personal information over the phone. The government or anyone else is not going to ask you to get a gift card to pay their debt. I would always verify it. Any time I get a phone call that I question, if it’s from my own electric company, I would look it up on the internet to get the legit phone number and then call them directly and follow up with them," says Sgt. Nicholas Rivers.

While scams can be reported to local police, all reports are sent directly to the Attorney General.

If you think you’ve been scammed, file a claim here.

