Not a craft fair... but a craft hop

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Milton, Vt. (WCAX) - Milton residents came up with a creative way to host a craft fair from the safety of their homes.

Vendors throughout the town set up tents and stalls in front of their houses. Others pitched tents in parking lots. Organizers describe the event as a mix between a craft fair and a garage sale. They say they wanted to bring people together without putting their health at risk. Jenna Powell, the brains behind the operation, says the Craft Hop was a major success.

“I’m guessing there was, a couple hundred people, easily that have come here," Powell said. "I’ve asked almost everybody what they thought of it so I think it’s been well received in the community.”

Powell says she’s already brainstorming ideas for another Milton Craft Hop next year.

