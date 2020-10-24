Advertisement

Sixteen school districts face staff shortages, in-person learning at risk

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixteen school districts say they need about 100 teaching and staff positions filled or it could affect in-person learning at schools.

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association says they’re committed to returning to the classroom but staffing shortages could pose a problem.

The districts facing this issue are in cover Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.

The Association says districts are stretched thin with so many open positions.

If staffing levels continue to drop because of COVID exposure or out of state traveling, districts will not be able to continue conduction in-person teaching.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Should Vermont revisit reopening strategy to reopen hair salons?

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
It’s been 225 days since Vermont Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency, forcing an unprecedented economic shutdown. Some restrictions have since been lifted or loosened, which has impacted some businesses more than others.

News

Will there be a second stimulus check?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Will there be a second stimulus check?

News

Sixteen school districts face staff shortages, in-person learning at risk

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Sixteen school districts face staff shortages, in-person learning at risk

News

Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Chittenden County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Chittenden County

News

Should Vermont revisit reopening strategy to reopen hair salons?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Should Vermont revisit reopening strategy to reopen hair salons?

Latest News

News

Will there be a second stimulus check?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have yet to find common ground on a second stimulus bill seven months into the pandemic.

News

Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Chittenden County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Emerald Ash Borer has been spotted in Chittenden County for the first time. The first sighting of the invasive species happened in Richmond.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Taking advantage of the warm weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
People in Rutland got outside to enjoy one of the last warm days of the year.

News

How do Vt. Catholics feel about Pope’s same-sex endorsement?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Pope Francis has made a groundbreaking endorsement of same-sex civil unions. So how do some Catholics in Vermont, the first state to legalize civil unions in 2009, feel about the endorsement?