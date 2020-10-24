Sixteen school districts face staff shortages, in-person learning at risk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixteen school districts say they need about 100 teaching and staff positions filled or it could affect in-person learning at schools.

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association says they’re committed to returning to the classroom but staffing shortages could pose a problem.

The districts facing this issue are in cover Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.

The Association says districts are stretched thin with so many open positions.

If staffing levels continue to drop because of COVID exposure or out of state traveling, districts will not be able to continue conduction in-person teaching.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.