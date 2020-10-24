What to do Saturday, October 24th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

The Bennington Museum is celebrating the end of their season today with live music, food, and of course art.

The museum will be featuring an outdoor sculpture exhibit with 20 sculptures by 18 artists. The exhibit will take place between 3pm and 5pm in rain or shine. The Bennington Museum can be found on 75 Main Street, in Bennington.

Another culture event is happening today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Windsor Library is hosting a Children’s Story Walk. The walk will start at the County road entrance to Paradise Park in Windsor. A book table will be at the entrance so participants can pick their own story. You will find yourself discovering nature and the wonders of literacy as they travel through the trail and through the book.

If you can’t make it today, its not a problem, the book table will stay set up through Nov. 3rd.

Tonight the Cadyville Fire Department will be hosting a drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser.

The station couldn’t host their annual field day event in June because of the pandemic so they made a new plan.

The Dinner will include spaghetti, salad and a roll for $8. Meals will be available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until they sell out. The drive thru will start on the church street side of the station. You can drive up to the station or place an order ahead of time.

The station’s address is 2122 Rt. 3, Cadyville. If you would like to call ahead the number is (518) 293-8326.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

