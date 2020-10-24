Will there be a second stimulus check?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have yet to find common ground on a second stimulus bill seven months into the pandemic.

Cindy Allen says that she knows of a few people that are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic.

“We know quite a few people that are behind on their rent, behind on their electricity, have trouble paying for, even food,” Allen said.

Those who qualified for the first round of stimulus checks in March say the help was a huge relief for Americans who found themselves out of the job. Sam Post said he couldn’t think of a more stressful time for money and finances.

“I can’t think of another time, that’s been this uncertain and there’s been this much pinch and stress both on, people’s pockets monetarily, but really overall stress level,” Post said.

The second round of stimulus checks has yet to arrive, negotiations have been going back and forth with no concrete deal. On Friday, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says he was hopeful that he would hear back from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but says politics keep Democrats from signing a deal.

Yet for some like Post, the first stimulus check offered a lot of security.

“It was one thing that definitely felt like a saving grace,” Post said. “In a time of a lot of turmoil, a time of a lot of uncertainty.”

Others like Emma Patry said the first stimulus check never arrived, even after she lost her job when the pandemic started. But she’s one of the lucky ones. she was able to find a second job in the meantime and was rehired by her primary job when they re-opened a few months later. Her worries are with those who weren’t as lucky.

“Considering that they haven’t given me my first stimulus check it’s quite concerning,” Patry said. “I just think they promised money to people who needed it and they haven’t given it to them.”

