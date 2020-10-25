A quiet but chilly end to the weekend.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a quiet but chilly day, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Most of tonight will be dry, then light rain will move in late tonight into early Monday morning, possibly starting off as a brief period of snow or mixed precipitation. Little or no accumulation is expected, however. Light to moderate rain will continue Monday before ending overnight.

Tuesday looks to be dry, though on the cloudy side. Wednesday will be one of the better days this week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday are uncertain, as a big storm system will be lurking to our south. Models are hinting at it grazing us, with a few showers south Thursday, and a few sprinkles or flurries Friday. If it tracks farther north, we’ll have much greater precipitation. Stay tuned. High pressure will then settle in for a decent Halloween.

