Century-old dam in Northfield comes down

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Environmentalists and wildlife officials are celebrating the removal of the Camp Wihakowi dam on Bull Run. It’s a tributary to the Dog River in Northfield.

After three years and more than $400,000, the 100-year-old dam in Northfield on Bull Run is officially gone.

“A lot of those dams are aged. They’re super old. They’ve been in place since the establishment of some of these towns. So we’re moving them when we get the chance. It’s a big deal," said Julie Butler with the U.S. Fishing & Wildlife Service.

The group “Friends of the Winooski River” is the main organization behind the dam removal. Project manager Michele Braun says there are several benefits to removing the structure, including protecting the 7,000 brook trout that live there. She says the dam was blocking their access to 25 miles of cold water habitat.

“And that is not good for fish. We saw trout numbers really decline this summer. So taking this dam out give the trout a place to go when it’s too hot and dry, it gives them access to really high-quality cold water," Braun said.

“They also prevent the stream from its natural stream function which is to transport water but also sediment and wood downstream," Butler added. Officials say there are about 800 remaining dams in Vermont. “Hundreds of dams are just still there breaking down, not serving a purpose. And so the dam task force is working on identifying and trying to remove those dams that aren’t useful anymore.”

But the strain COVID is putting on state and federal budgets may hold back future removals.

“Nobody knows where budgets are at this point, so hopefully we can still get a couple out in the next few years, but it’ll be more challenging to find those funds for sure," Butler said. The federal government, state of Vermont, and Department of Environmental Conservation pitched in to fund this project.

