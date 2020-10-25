Advertisement

Crash in Ferrisburgh leaves one dead

Fatal Crash in Ferrisburgh
Fatal Crash in Ferrisburgh(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - We have new details surrounding a fatal crash in Ferrisburgh on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Vermont State Police, two cars collided on the intersection of Little Chicago road.

Police say 37-year-old Mu Kwarta Bu of Utica, New York, went into the eastbound lane, and collided with 60-year-old Robin Jones of Middlesex.

Jones was brought to University of Vermont Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Jones was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Bu had 3 passengers at the time of the crash. Bu and his passengers have non-life threatening injuries, and they were all wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation and any witnesses are encouraged to contact Vermont State Police.

