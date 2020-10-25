looking ahead: Week of Oct. 26th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

You can now report your harvested turkeys online. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that Saturday was the first day that hunter could register their turkey’s virtually.

All successful hunters during Vermont’s fall turkey hunting seasons must, by law, report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

This can be done online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website.

The department developed this online tool for hunters in response to the COVID-19 related closure of Vermont’s big game reporting stations this past spring. Hunters who prefer to report their turkeys in-person to a check station can continue doing so, but those who prefer the convenience of online reporting will now have that option.

MONDAY: A webinar for employers to learn more about the Hazard Pay Grant program, and its upcoming next round of grant applications . The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on October 26th.

Click here to learn more about the webinar and how you can participate.

TUESDAY: An Intimate Partner Violence Outreach event.

24 Americans experience intimate partner violence every minute of every day. And researchers have found that public crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can exacerbate a relationship conflict and/or abuse. The White River Junction VA Healthcare System is taking steps to help.

This event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. online. To participate follow this link.

WEDNESDAY: Applications open for the next round of hazard pay grants for essential workers.

The grants from the Frontline Employee Hazard Pay Grant Program expands the types of employers who are eligible to include places like pharmacies, grocery stores, and some retail. Now it also includes employees who worked for an eligible employer this past spring during the height of the pandemic, but no longer work for that place anymore.

Applications open on Oct. 28th at 9 a.m. Eligible workers can get between $1,200 and $2,000.

FRIDAY: The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking for the public’s comment on the Clean Water Budget priorities. These comments are asked to be submitted by Oct. 30th.

The budget is $30 million and will be available in 2022. The purpose of these budgeted funds is to clean up water pollution across the state. These public comments will help the board prioritize funding for projects that improve water quality in Vermont’s lakes, streams, and wetlands.

If you want your voice to be heard send your suggestions and comments to the Clean Water Board via a short online questionnaire. You must submit by Friday. Click here to get started.

To request a printed copy of the questionnaire, or for other accommodations to participate in the public comment period, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@vermont.gov. If you choose to print yours it must be postmarked by Oct. 30th and mailed to:

Attention: Vermont Clean Water Initiative Program

Department of Environmental Conservation

One National Life Drive, Davis 3

Montpelier, VT 05620-3522

If you would like to learn more you can go to the Clean Water Board’s website.

