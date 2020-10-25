Off the lifts and into the backcountry

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for snow lovers, ski and board season is right around the corner with many resorts opening dates set just a few weeks from now.

But many, for public health reasons, have put some strict restrictions in place this year.

Some skiers and boarders have figured out a way around that.

As Elissa Borden explores this week, many are taking to the backcountry.

Local ski shops are getting inundated with shoppers looking to be fit for touring gear.

“Early season backcountry has already exceeded our expectations; we were fortunate to be able to get a lot of orders in early. The suppliers are running out of product quickly," says Andy Kingston, who owns The Alpine Shop in South Burlington.

“We kind of saw it coming in March, the ski resorts closed down a little early and we had probably a short window before we also closed down. In that window, backcountry sales went through the roof, and then we have a pretty robust website. We’re doing a ton of back country all summer as well as leading up into the fall and then into winter," says Kingston.

When mountains shut down at the beginning of the year, nobody knew exactly what this season would look like.

While many are re-opening with safety plans, many skiers are taking the trail less traveled, and preparing for a season off the chairs.

Matt Williams of the Catamount Trail Association says they too have seen a boom in interest all summer.

“Anecdotally we’re hearing from more and more people that they’re investing in backcountry ski gear or they’re dusting off the cross country skis that have been in their basement for 10 or 20 years and getting them tuned up,” he says.

The Catamount Trail Association tends to the 300 mile long backcountry trail running through Vermont, and they offer free lessons in backcountry, as well as guides and other tips.

“The great thing about it is there are so many places you can go in the winter in the woods with three or four feet of snow that you can’t go any other time of year. They’re boulder strewn or the undergrowth is really dense, there’s no trails there. But when there’s four feet of snow you can get to some really cool places," says Williams.

But if heading into the woods doesn’t sound appealing, many resorts offer backcountry, too. Policies vary from mountain to mountain - some charge for passes, while others just have designated hours, like Sugarbush.

“We don’t want to be dealing with uphill traffic and downhill traffic simultaneously, so we choose to allow people to uphill travel because it’s popular but we want them doing it off of the hours that we’re running our lifts," says John Bleh of Sugarbush.

And, uphill skiers are only allowed on certain trails. While Sugarbush anticipates a surge in uphill traffic this year as well, they say their policies are staying in place for everyone’s enjoyment.

“I think what’s really important, especially as it grows this year, is people need to sort of do the research. Don’t just kind of jump in and start skiing the tough terrain right away. Uphill travel, you buy some new gear and go right up. It’s good to kind of earn your stripes and build up your skill set," says Bleh.

