Quiet but chilly on Sunday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front has brought a return to fall-like temperatures. In fact, it will be colder than normal for much of the upcoming week.

Sunday will be a fair day with partly sunny skies, but it will also be chilly, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. The workweek will start off on an active note, with rain on Monday. It will start off briefly as snow and/or mixed precipitation early Monday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected before the changeover to rain, however. Most of the region will be dry on Tuesday, though a few showers are possible near the Massachusetts border.

The latter half of the week is looking quiet, though remaining on the chilly side. That said, Halloween is looking pretty good, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

