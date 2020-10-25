Advertisement

Some rain to start the week.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be rainy day, though heavy rain isn’t expected. It might start off as a brief period of snow and/or mixed precipitation before sunrise, but little or no accumulation is expected. It will be raw, with highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday is looking dry, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will be a relatively pleasant day, with highs around 50 degrees. We’re watching a significant storm system for Thursday and Friday, which is only expected to graze us from the south. Showers are possible south on Thursday, then a few rain/snow showers south Friday...Friday will be quite chilly, with highs mainly in the 30s.

Next weekend is looking quite nice, with mostly sunny skies for Halloween. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

A quiet but chilly end to the weekend.

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Dave Busch
Today will be fair but chilly. Light rain will move in late tonight into early Monday morning, possibly starting off as a brief period of snow or mixed precipitation. Little or no accumulation is expected, however. Temperatures will remain below average during the week.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Quiet but chilly on Sunday.

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Dave Busch
We'll have a quiet but chilly Sunday. Rain is likely Monday, and may start off briefly as snow or mixed precipitation, but little to no accumulation is expected. The latter half of the week will be dry, but remaining on the chilly side.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
Much colder temperatures on the way.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
By Dave Busch
A cold front will usher in much colder temperatures this afternoon...falling sharply into the 40s. Sunday will be a quiet but chilly day. Rain will start the workweek, but it's looking quiet for mid to late week. Temperatures will remain below average.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
By Dan Dowling
Temperatures will be turning colder as we head into the weekend.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
By Gary Sadowsky
Warm & breezy today. Turning colder over the weekend.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
