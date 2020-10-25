Some rain to start the week.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be rainy day, though heavy rain isn’t expected. It might start off as a brief period of snow and/or mixed precipitation before sunrise, but little or no accumulation is expected. It will be raw, with highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday is looking dry, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will be a relatively pleasant day, with highs around 50 degrees. We’re watching a significant storm system for Thursday and Friday, which is only expected to graze us from the south. Showers are possible south on Thursday, then a few rain/snow showers south Friday...Friday will be quite chilly, with highs mainly in the 30s.

Next weekend is looking quite nice, with mostly sunny skies for Halloween. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.