St. Michael’s College COVID cluster totals 26 cases

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Seventeen more students at Saint Michael’s College have tested positive for COVID19, bringing the total number of cases associated with this week’s outbreak to 26.

In an email sent to students Saturday, President Lorraine Sterritt said the school conducted 913 surveillance tests Friday. Seventeen came back positive. That’s in addition to the nine cases reported earlier this week. Sterritt says those students have been moved to isolation, and the Vermont Health Department has commenced contact tracing. Any students identified as contacts will be quarantined.

“We anticipated that additional positives would result from these surveillance tests and are encouraged that the numbers are limited. We have a good opportunity to contain the number of cases,” Sterritt writes.

College leadership is meeting with the Vermont Health Department Sunday morning to make decisions about classes and activities at the college this week.

Related stories:

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following COVID cases

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.