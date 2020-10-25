Advertisement

St. Michael’s College COVID cluster totals 26 cases

In an email sent to students Saturday, President Lorraine Sterritt said the school conducted 913 surveillance tests Friday. Seventeen came back positive.
In an email sent to students Saturday, President Lorraine Sterritt said the school conducted 913 surveillance tests Friday. Seventeen came back positive.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Seventeen more students at Saint Michael’s College have tested positive for COVID19, bringing the total number of cases associated with this week’s outbreak to 26.

In an email sent to students Saturday, President Lorraine Sterritt said the school conducted 913 surveillance tests Friday. Seventeen came back positive. That’s in addition to the nine cases reported earlier this week. Sterritt says those students have been moved to isolation, and the Vermont Health Department has commenced contact tracing. Any students identified as contacts will be quarantined.

“We anticipated that additional positives would result from these surveillance tests and are encouraged that the numbers are limited. We have a good opportunity to contain the number of cases,” Sterritt writes.

College leadership is meeting with the Vermont Health Department Sunday morning to make decisions about classes and activities at the college this week.

Related stories:

St. Michael’s College moves to remote classes following COVID cases

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Century-old dam in Northfield comes down

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
After three years and more than $400,000, the 100-year-old dam in Northfield on Bull Run is officially gone.

News

Non-profit raises money to help young people with mental health issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hannah’s House is designed to create local access to mental and emotional support services.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Not a craft fair... but a craft hop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Milton residents came up with a creative way, to host a craft fair from the safety of their homes.

Latest News

News

Not a Craft Fair but a Craft Hop

Updated: 4 hours ago
Milton residents came up with a creative way, to host a craft fair from the safety of their homes.

News

Camp Wihakowi dam comes down

Updated: 4 hours ago
After three years - and more than $400,000 - the 100-year-old dam in Northfield on Bull Run is officially gone.

News

Fitness competition doubles as food drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Saturday, first responders and gym-goers battled it out to feed families in need.

News

Fitness faceoff doubles as food drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
Today, first responders and gym-goers battled it out to benefit the Rutland County Parent and Child Center.

News

What to do Saturday, October 24th

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Saturday, October 24th

News

Newport Police Department warns Vermonters to be wary of scams

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
October is National Crime Prevention Month, and the officers at Newport Police Department are warning Vermonters to keep an eye out for scams.